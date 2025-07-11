Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Position Lessened by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vital Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vital Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 239,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 3,678.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,022,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $99,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,231.97. This represents a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

