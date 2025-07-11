World Investment Advisors Acquires 904 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.