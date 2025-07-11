World Investment Advisors Acquires 904 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,947,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,203 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after acquiring an additional 425,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,260,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,060,000 after acquiring an additional 208,304 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

