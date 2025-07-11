World Investment Advisors Acquires New Stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BIDD opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.79 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

