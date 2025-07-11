World Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Exelon by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $347,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 346,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 193,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

