World Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $67.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.