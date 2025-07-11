World Investment Advisors Buys 1,179 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OGE stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

