World Investment Advisors Buys 1,577 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,749,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,434,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,630,000 after purchasing an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,723,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,499,000 after purchasing an additional 224,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.7%

NVT opened at $74.71 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

