World Investment Advisors Buys 282 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756,584 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,204,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,169,000 after purchasing an additional 622,736 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.