World Investment Advisors Buys 393 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,580 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 987.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -256.76 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.29%.

