World Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average is $270.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.