World Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 44,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA MARB opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.04. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

