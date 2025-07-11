World Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

