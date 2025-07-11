World Investment Advisors Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $34.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $129.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

