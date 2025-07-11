World Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.