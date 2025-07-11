World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Masco were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,306,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $111,722,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Masco by 11,690.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 911,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after purchasing an additional 903,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $33,157,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,678,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.50 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.