World Investment Advisors Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,675.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 196,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 185,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.