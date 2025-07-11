World Investment Advisors Has $312,000 Holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lennar alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LEN opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.