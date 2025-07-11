World Investment Advisors Has $319,000 Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Snap-On were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 65,113.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,919,000 after purchasing an additional 701,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter worth about $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter worth about $57,738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,991,000 after acquiring an additional 145,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $320.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.66. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $264.00 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

