World Investment Advisors Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,555.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,033,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

