World Investment Advisors Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

World Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 16,353.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,986 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 61,179.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 3,881.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,662,000 after purchasing an additional 408,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MSCI by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after purchasing an additional 319,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $581.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.55.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

