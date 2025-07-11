World Investment Advisors Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

World Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 65,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.