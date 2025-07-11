World Investment Advisors Invests $270,000 in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 780,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 401,252 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 201,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 290,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

