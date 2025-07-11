World Investment Advisors Invests $293,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $14,999,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

CCEP opened at $95.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

