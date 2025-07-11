World Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,586.55 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,484.29 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,855.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,865.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.54.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

