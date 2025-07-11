World Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

