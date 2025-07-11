World Investment Advisors Makes New $357,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,658,063,000 after buying an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,084,000 after acquiring an additional 565,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,870,000 after acquiring an additional 548,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 850 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -48.93%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

