World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE ADM opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

