World Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sunoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 687,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 92,187 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.88.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8976 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

