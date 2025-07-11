World Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $802.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

