World Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carvana were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 106.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 3.6% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 140.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Carvana by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.68, for a total transaction of $3,486,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,117,699.20. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,241,200. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,526,961 shares of company stock worth $495,828,642 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.59.

View Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $345.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.