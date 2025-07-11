World Investment Advisors Sells 1,329 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GM. BNP Paribas upgraded General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

