World Investment Advisors Sells 15,518 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.