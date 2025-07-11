World Investment Advisors Sells 296 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $11,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,063,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 328,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.49. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.