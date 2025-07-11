World Investment Advisors Takes $370,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.