World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $15,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $31,497,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 544.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $474.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.33. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $493.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

