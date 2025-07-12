3,153 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,271,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103,328 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,842,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,102,000 after acquiring an additional 71,367 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,557,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 417,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 325,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $84.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.