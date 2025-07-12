3,154 Shares in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

CLS stock opened at $161.08 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

