4,203 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR opened at $60.95 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

