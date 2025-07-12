7,127 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.30 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

