7,202 Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on HF Sinclair and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.