9,439 Shares in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 4,184.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 3.58. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 148.44% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LATAM Airlines Group

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.