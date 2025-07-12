AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Shares of AVAV opened at $263.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,878,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 48.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after purchasing an additional 221,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

