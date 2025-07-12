AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.99. 11,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.56.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

