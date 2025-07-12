AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 27,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.29.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.