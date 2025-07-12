Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 7,610 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $100,830.45. Following the sale, the director owned 398 shares in the company, valued at $17,531.90. This represents a 85.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,936,181 shares of company stock worth $375,878,164. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

