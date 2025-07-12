Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $244,000 Stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1,581.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.21. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. California BanCorp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 million. Analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

California BanCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

