Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $277,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,571.60. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

