Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,092,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $17,499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,319,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 982,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 873,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $9,083,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $33,565.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 331,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,180.40. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $77,546.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,083,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,087.50. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

