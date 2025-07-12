Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

